Man murdered over food taunts, funds siphoned by colleague
In Mahagaon village, Uttar Pradesh, 31-year-old Aftab Alam was allegedly killed by his co-worker Virendra on January 7, 2026.
The reason? Revenge—Virendra claimed Alam had once fed him beef without his knowledge and mocked him about it in front of others.
Alam's body was found the next day with blood coming from his mouth and nose.
How police cracked the case
The investigation picked up after the victim's family raised suspicions and police noticed money transfers from Alam's account to Virendra's.
CCTV footage showed both men together at an ATM.
When questioned, Virendra confessed and led officers to evidence including a rope and Alam's personal items.
Police are still searching for another person believed to be involved.