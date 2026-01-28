Man murdered over food taunts, funds siphoned by colleague India Jan 28, 2026

In Mahagaon village, Uttar Pradesh, 31-year-old Aftab Alam was allegedly killed by his co-worker Virendra on January 7, 2026.

The reason? Revenge—Virendra claimed Alam had once fed him beef without his knowledge and mocked him about it in front of others.

Alam's body was found the next day with blood coming from his mouth and nose.