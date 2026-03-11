Man rides 1st train on every Delhi Metro line
India
Anil Marwah just got honored by Union Minister Tokhan Sahu for a pretty unique achievement: he's ridden the very first train on every single Delhi Metro corridor since it all began in 2002.
That's about 23 years and 42 first rides, with his collection of metro memorabilia even earning him a Limca Book of World Records mention.
More than just a hobby
Marwah's story is more than just a quirky hobby: it mirrors how much the Delhi Metro has grown, from its initial short section at launch in 2002 to the world's third-largest metro network.
He started this passion after living in Japan, and now his dedication is part of the city's transit history.
It's proof that sometimes, sticking with what you love can take you places, literally!