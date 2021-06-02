Man shot dead, brother injured over political enmity in Gorakhpur

Krishna Agrahari, one of the accused, had contested the panchayat election

A 22-year-old man who had contested the recent panchayat election in Uttar Pradesh was shot dead and his brother injured over political enmity in Gorakhpur district, police said on Tuesday. The brothers were shot on Monday evening in the Belghat area of the district and one of them later died at the BRD Medical College Hospital, the police said.

What happened?

Sanjay received an unknown call asking him to come somewhere

Sanjay Beldar who had contested the recent panchayat election received a call on his phone on Monday evening. The caller asked him to reach a spot near his home and as he went out, his brother Ranjay followed him. When they reached the spot, some people tried to forcibly take away Sanjay with them and opened fire when he resisted, leaving the brothers injured.

Investigation

Ranjay named two men who he says had called Sanjay

A police team led by Superintendent of Police (South) AK Singh soon reached the spot and rushed the brothers to the hospital where Sanjay died. According to Ranjay, Krishna Agrahari and Shivam Singh had called his brother to the spot. He also told the police that Krishna Agrahari had contested the panchayat election as well and had enmity with his brother since then.

Further details

Locals protested against the killing on Tuesday morning

Police has registered a case against Krishna Agrahari, Shivam Singh, Rintu Singh, Asif, and 15 unidentified persons. Police has detained Shivam Singh and a search for the rest of the party involved is being carried out by the district police. Meanwhile, locals staged a protest at Belghat-Kurri market over the incident on Tuesday morning.