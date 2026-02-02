Man with 31 criminal cases arrested for stabbing in Delhi
Abdul Samad, 29, who already had 31 criminal cases against him, was arrested after allegedly stabbing two men during an argument in central Delhi on January 23;
Samad is a resident of Hauz Qazi.
The incident happened around 2:30am when a heated exchange turned violent and a bystander trying to step in was also attacked.
Samad fled the scene but was tracked down about a week later after police raided his home—he tried to hide inside while a family member stalled officers by making repeated PCR calls.
Samad had recently been released on bail
Police used CCTV footage, tech surveillance, and local tips to find Samad. He eventually admitted that the fight got physical and said he'd been drunk at the time.
Two men sustained stab injuries.
Eight of Samad's previous cases are still under trial, and he had recently been released on bail in a case in January.