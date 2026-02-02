Man with 31 criminal cases arrested for stabbing in Delhi India Feb 02, 2026

Abdul Samad, 29, who already had 31 criminal cases against him, was arrested after allegedly stabbing two men during an argument in central Delhi on January 23;

Samad is a resident of Hauz Qazi.

The incident happened around 2:30am when a heated exchange turned violent and a bystander trying to step in was also attacked.

Samad fled the scene but was tracked down about a week later after police raided his home—he tried to hide inside while a family member stalled officers by making repeated PCR calls.