Mangaluru constable Hanumanth Kanti assaulted with asbestos sheet while patrolling India May 24, 2026

A police constable, Hanumanth Kanti, was attacked around 2am on Sunday while patrolling with a home guard in Mangaluru's Kodical area.

After signaling some people to stop their vehicle, the group sped off but circled back and assaulted Kanti with an asbestos sheet before running away again.