Mangaluru constable Hanumanth Kanti assaulted with asbestos sheet while patrolling
India
A police constable, Hanumanth Kanti, was attacked around 2am on Sunday while patrolling with a home guard in Mangaluru's Kodical area.
After signaling some people to stop their vehicle, the group sped off but circled back and assaulted Kanti with an asbestos sheet before running away again.
CCTV recorded assault, police register case
The attack was recorded on local CCTV. Kanti got a minor head injury and was treated at the hospital, but is now OK.
Police have registered a case and are working to track down the two suspects involved.