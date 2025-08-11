Mangaluru woman loses ₹3.9cr in 'digital arrest' scam India Aug 11, 2025

A 72-year-old retired woman from Mangaluru lost ₹3.9 crore after falling for a "digital arrest" scam that played out over seven months in 2025.

It all started when she called back a missed number and was told by someone pretending to be a post office official that a suspicious parcel with drugs was linked to her name.

The scammers threatened her with jail time for identity misuse and pressured her into paying nearly all of her pension as a supposed clearance fee.