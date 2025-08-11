Mangaluru woman loses ₹3.9cr in 'digital arrest' scam
A 72-year-old retired woman from Mangaluru lost ₹3.9 crore after falling for a "digital arrest" scam that played out over seven months in 2025.
It all started when she called back a missed number and was told by someone pretending to be a post office official that a suspicious parcel with drugs was linked to her name.
The scammers threatened her with jail time for identity misuse and pressured her into paying nearly all of her pension as a supposed clearance fee.
Woman transferred money until scammers vanished
Between January and July, the woman quietly transferred money—starting with ₹55 lakh—until the scammers vanished.
When they stopped responding, she finally reported it to the police, who are now investigating and trying to recover her money.
Authorities are urging everyone not to trust random calls claiming legal trouble or demanding payments—no matter how convincing they sound.