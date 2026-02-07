Manipur: 5 injured in clashes over BJP MLAs joining government
India
Manipur saw fresh unrest after three Kuki-Zo MLAs joined the new BJP-led government, with Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh urging everyone to stay peaceful.
Their move—by Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen, L.M. Khaute, and MLA N Sanate—sparked protests across hill districts, especially in Churachandpur.
Kuki-Zo groups called for a 24-hour shutdown and burned effigies to show their deep anguish, anger and collective rejection of the MLAs's decision.
The situation turned tense, with clashes injuring at least five people as security forces used tear gas.