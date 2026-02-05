Manipur CM says roadmap for displaced people's return soon
India
Manipur's new Chief Minister, Y Khemchand Singh, says helping people return home after the violent clashes is his top priority.
He plans to roll out a roadmap soon for about 57,000 residents registered in relief camps who remain in relief camps following the Meitei-Kuki-Zo clashes.
Addressing issues of displaced people is priority
This violence tore apart communities, left over 250 dead, and forced tens of thousands from their homes—many still waiting for a sense of normalcy.
Singh said his government's top priority is addressing the problems of displaced people and will soon formulate a roadmap for their return.
Even the Supreme Court has called out law enforcement failures, highlighting just how urgent real solutions are for Manipur's future.