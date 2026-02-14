Manipur: Tensions flare up again in Ukhrul, shots fired

Gunfire may have been blank rounds

The initial assault set off retaliatory attacks—Sikibung villagers targeted the Litan Sareikhong chief's home, and over 30 houses (mostly Tangkhul but some Kuki) were burned down in the violence that followed.

Stone-pelting broke out between groups until security forces stepped in with tear gas.

Police later found that the recent gunfire may have been blank rounds.

Prohibitory orders remain in place as Army and paramilitary forces patrol the area.