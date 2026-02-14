Manipur: Tensions flare up again in Ukhrul, shots fired
Tensions flared up again in Manipur's Ukhrul district around 10:55am on Saturday, when Tangkhul Naga volunteers allegedly fired shots near Litan Sareikhong, causing panic.
This follows a week of unrest that began after a Tangkhul Naga man was reportedly assaulted by members of the Kuki community, leading to days of arson and gunfire.
Gunfire may have been blank rounds
The initial assault set off retaliatory attacks—Sikibung villagers targeted the Litan Sareikhong chief's home, and over 30 houses (mostly Tangkhul but some Kuki) were burned down in the violence that followed.
Stone-pelting broke out between groups until security forces stepped in with tear gas.
Police later found that the recent gunfire may have been blank rounds.
Prohibitory orders remain in place as Army and paramilitary forces patrol the area.
Internet services restored on February 13
Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho has been staying in Litan since Sunday to meet with locals and tribal leaders.
After talks between Naga and Kuki representatives, internet services—which had been suspended—were restored on February 13.
While things are calmer now, both communities are still dealing with the aftermath of these clashes.