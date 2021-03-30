Home / News / India News / Manipur withdraws earlier order to turn away Myanmar refugees
India

Manipur withdraws earlier order to turn away Myanmar refugees

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Mar 30, 2021, 03:42 pm
Manipur withdraws earlier order to turn away Myanmar refugees

The Manipur government has withdrawn an earlier order directing local authorities to turn away people from Myanmar trying to seek refuge in the state, NDTV reported.

The controversial order, sent out on March 26, had asked the authorities of five districts not to set up camps to provide food and shelter to the refugees.

Here are more details on this.

In this article
Letter was sent to DCs of five districts on Friday Ironically, government assured 'all humanitarian steps' The new letter was issued on Monday Meanwhile, Mizoram comes forward to help refugees A brief about the situation in Myanmar

Context

Letter was sent to DCs of five districts on Friday

In its March 26 letter, the Manipur government had instructed the Deputy Commissioners of five districts - Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Ukhrul, and Churachandpur - to ensure that Aadhaar enrollment was stopped and the kits used in the procedure were taken into safe custody.

The officials had even been asked to submit an 'action taken report' on the matter by today.

Quote

Ironically, government assured 'all humanitarian steps'

The government had, however, assured that it has been taking "all humanitarian steps," including "taking them (refugees) to Imphal, to treat the injured Myanmarese nationals." It added, "The state government continues to provide all aid."

New letter

The new letter was issued on Monday

The State Home Department withdrew the order on Monday writing to the same officials on the matter. It said the original letter has been "misconstrued and interpreted differently."

"In order to avoid this misunderstanding I am directed to convey the decision of the government that it has decided to withdraw the letter dated 26.03.2021 mentioned above," said Special Home Secretary to the state government.

Other details

Meanwhile, Mizoram comes forward to help refugees

The action initiated by the Manipur government is in sharp contrast with its neighboring state, Mizoram, where Chief Minister Zoramthanga had said last week that it was his government's duty to provide free food and shelter to the people coming from Myanmar.

In fact, more than 1,000 Myanmar nationals are reported to have entered Mizoram seeking shelter in the state.

Situation

A brief about the situation in Myanmar

India has been expecting refugees from Myanmar since the neighboring country's military took control of it in a coup in February, detaining State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other political leaders as well as cracking down on protesters.

Hundreds of people, including children, have been killed by the security forces in Myanmar.

The violence has triggered outrage across the globe.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Flight tickets to get costlier as DGCA hikes security fee
Latest News
87% Indian businesses considering long-term work from home plans: Survey
Business
Makers postpone the release of 'Chehre' due to coronavirus surge
Entertainment
Farooq Abdullah tests COVID-19 positive; PM wishes him speedy recovery
Politics
Hyundai i20 N to be launched in India this year
Auto
Steve Smith wants to lead Australia in international cricket again
Sports
Latest India News
Dr. Harsh Vardhan takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
India
Flight tickets to get costlier as DGCA hikes security fee
India
Coronavirus: India's tally nears 12.1 million with 56K+ new cases
India
Mehbooba Mufti denied passport over 'national security' concerns
India
Sharad Pawar unwell, will undergo surgery on Wednesday: NCP
India
Trending Topics