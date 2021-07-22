Home / News / India News / Mastermind behind the kidnapping of UP surgeon killed in encounter
India

Mastermind behind the kidnapping of UP surgeon killed in encounter

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 03:42 pm
Mastermind behind the kidnapping of UP surgeon killed in encounter
The mastermind, Badan Singh and his gang had kidnapped senior surgeon Dr. Umakant Gupta on July 13

The mastermind in the kidnapping case of a senior surgeon, along with his colleague, was killed in an encounter in the Agra district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. "Badan Singh and his gang had kidnapped senior surgeon Dr. Umakant Gupta on July 13 and demanded Rs. 5 crore as a ransom for his release," the police added.

In this article
Quote

Victim was rescued on July 15 by Agra, Rajasthan Police

"However, with the joint efforts of the Agra Police and the Rajasthan Police, Dr. Gupta was rescued on July 15 from the ravines of the Chambal Valley in the Dholpur district of Rajasthan," police said.

Incident

The accused sped away when asked to stop for checking

Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra, Muniraj G said, "Main accused Badan Singh, along with his colleague, was shot dead in an encounter with police in the forests of Kachhpura under the Basai Jagner Police Station area in Agra on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday." "Two persons riding on a motorcycle were asked to stop for checking but they sped away," he said.

Details

One of the accused opened fire at police team: SSP

"They were chased by policemen and police personnel in nearby posts and stations were alerted," the SSP said. "Satyajeet Gupta, who is the SP, West (Agra Rural), and I along with police teams of other police stations began following both the accused. They both entered the jungle of the Kachhpura. One of the accused opened fire on the police team," Muniraj said.

Retaliatory action

The accused was killed in retaliatory action by the police

"However, we asked him to surrender, but he ignored and again opened fire. Police retaliated in self-defense and when the firing stopped, it was found that the accused was injured," Muniraj said. "The accused was taken to CHC Kheragarh and later he was referred to SN Medical College in Agra where he was declared brought dead by doctors," the SSP informed.

Further details

The other accused also suffered injuries and later died

"He has been identified as Badan Singh, who was the mastermind in the kidnapping of the surgeon and carried a reward of Rs. 1 lakh on his head," Muniraj told reporters. "Another accused, who hid in the jungle, also suffered injuries in police's retaliatory firing. He was also declared brought dead by doctors at SN Medical College," the SSP said.

Information

Two other accused in the case have already been arrested

"The identity of the second deceased is yet to be ascertained," Gupta said. "Singh was involved in the kidnappings of three persons in the past as well. Moreover, two other accused--Pawan and Anali Meena have already been arrested," Muniraj informed.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Pegasus: Amnesty says never claimed leaked numbers were actually hacked

Latest News

Ajay Devgn celebrates 10 years of 'Singham'

Entertainment

Centre slams Twitter in Parliament over non-compliance of IT rules

India

What all we know about Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's next?

Entertainment

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter launched at Rs. 70,000

Auto

Infinix 40X1 Android TV to be launched on July 30

Technology

Latest India News

I-T raids on Dainik Bhaskar group; 'attempt to stifle democracy'

India

Rahul Gandhi, other MPs protest at Parliament against farm laws

India

Maharashtra: Heavy rains batter Thane, Palghar

India

Board exams for private students to begin on August 16

India

Farmers set to protest at Jantar Mantar today, security upped

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Rajasthan Police News

Man kills wife, son; drags body on street for meters

India

Rajasthan: Policeman jumps into river, saves man from drowning

India

Rajasthan: 13-year-old sold twice for marriage; five arrested

India

Rajasthan crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot meets MLAs in Jaipur

Politics

Rajasthan crisis: Assembly session could take place next week

Politics
Trending Topics