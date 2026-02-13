Mathura man shot dead at wedding over lighting dispute
A wedding in Gurugram's Ransika village took a tragic turn when Barkat, an electrician from Mathura, was fatally shot during a dispute over lighting setup.
The argument got heated, and a drunk youth allegedly fired shots—one of which struck Barkat.
He was rushed to the hospital but sadly didn't make it.
3 people have been booked
Police have booked three people: Amandeep (the groom), Sahil, and Harsh (21).
Harsh has been arrested and claims the shooting was accidental—he says his uncle handed him a licensed pistol for photos and it went off by mistake.
Police are still searching for Amandeep and Sahil while sorting out what really happened.