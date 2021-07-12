Home / News / India News / Mathura on high alert following arrest of terrorists in Lucknow
Mathura on high alert following arrest of terrorists in Lucknow

Astha Oriel
The Mathura Police has beefed up security at all important places

Security has been beefed up in Mathura following the arrest of two operatives of the Al Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwatul Hind in Lucknow, who were planning to attack several places across the state including the temple town, police said on Monday. Minaz Ahmad and Masiruddin alias Mushir, both residents of Lucknow were arrested on Sunday by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

UP ATS had raided two addresses in Lucknow

India Today had earlier reported that UP ATS conducted raids at two addresses in Lucknow. Five out of the seven people living in the addresses managed to flee the spot. Reportedly, the terrorists were hiding in a house in the Dubagga area of Kakori.

They were planning terror activities on Independence Day: Police

According to the police, the suspected terrorists were planning to unleash terror activities on Independence Day (August 15) in different cities, including Lucknow, Mathura, Varanasi, and Ayodhya among others. "The Mathura Police has beefed up security at all important places including Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple and Thakur Banke Bihari Temple of Vrindavan," a senior officer said.

Security arrangements at important places are being reviewed: SSP

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said, "The security arrangements at all important places are being reviewed and efforts are being made to ensure that there is no lapse of any kind anywhere." "The security at all important places, including Shri Krishna Janmasthan complex, and oil refineries has been increased," he added.

Special police teams closely monitoring movement of people

The SSP said that a team of National Security Guards (NSG) closely inspected the security arrangements of Thakur Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. "Special police teams are also monitoring the movement of people on the Yamuna Expressway, Agra-Delhi Highway, as well as the towns of Vrindavan, Govardhan, and Barsana," the police said.

Security in several other UP districts also been beefed up

According to India Today, apart from Mathura, the security measures in other districts of UP including Hardoi, Sitapur, Barabanki, Unnao, and Rae Bareli have also been increased. The police is also conducting search operations to arrest the other five people in connection with the case.

