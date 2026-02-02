Mathura school principal suspended for asking students to offer namaz
A government school principal in Mathura has been suspended after a complaint filed by a local BJP leader alleged parents had approached him saying the principal had asked students to offer namaz and had skipped the national anthem.
The move came after a complaint from a local BJP leader, and officials have set up an inquiry to look into what happened.
Similar incidents in Lucknow and Hathras
This isn't the first time schools in Uttar Pradesh have faced controversy over religious practices—similar incidents in Lucknow and Hathras also led to quick suspensions.
These actions highlight how schools are expected to stay neutral on religion, especially when parents raise concerns.
An inquiry committee has been constituted and directed to submit a report, and further action will follow.