Home / News / India News / MBBS students to be utilized for COVID-19 duty; NEET-PG postponed
India

MBBS students to be utilized for COVID-19 duty; NEET-PG postponed

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on May 03, 2021, 06:10 pm
MBBS students to be utilized for COVID-19 duty; NEET-PG postponed

In order to increase the availability of medical personnel amid spiralling coronavirus cases all across India, the government has taken several measures.

Various incentives have been offered to medical students deployed on COVID-19 duty, the Prime Minister's Office announced today.

Further, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or the NEET-PG examination has been postponed by at least four months.

Here are more details.

In this article
Details

MBBS students to monitor mild COVID-19 cases under supervision

Final Year students of MBBS will now be utilized for the teleconsultation and monitoring of mild coronavirus cases under the supervision of the faculty.

Further, BSc/General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) nurses will be asked to perform full-time COVID-19 nursing duties under the supervision of senior doctors and nurses, the PMO said, according to news agency ANI.

Incentives

Several incentives for medical students joining COVID-19 duty

The government has also promised several incentives for medical interns and students deployed on COVID-19 duty.

Medical personnel who complete 100 days of COVID-19 duty would be given priority in forthcoming government recruitment drives.

They will also be given the Prime Minister's Distinguished COVID National Service Samman, reports said.

The move is expected to significantly boost the availability of medical staffers to handle COVID-19.

Information

Students will be notified one month before the new date

Students will now be notified one month before the new exam date, the government release said. The medical entrance exam was originally scheduled to be held on April 18, 2021, and admit cards had already been released.

Situation in India

Doctors exhausted as second COVID-19 wave grips India

Doctors and other frontline healthcare workers across India are overworked and exhausted as a dreadful second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has gripped the country.

India has been reporting lakhs of infections and hundreds of deaths daily for the past few weeks.

In fact, private as well as state-run medical facilities in several states are struggling to arrange medical oxygen and other essential supplies.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Karnataka: 24 patients die as hospital faces oxygen shortage
Latest News
HC comes down on 'publicity interest litigations,' imposes cost
India
SII given over Rs. 1,700cr for 11cr Covishield doses: Centre
India
2020 Delhi riots 'reminiscent of carnage during partition,' says Court
Delhi
Karnataka: 24 patients die as hospital faces oxygen shortage
India
Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera announces international retirement
Sports
Latest India News
In five days, 300-tonne COVID-19 relief cargo reached Delhi Airport
India
Discussions on with India for expedited approval of vaccine: Pfizer
India
Media cannot be stopped from reporting court observations, says SC
India
Coronavirus: As India's tally nears 2 crore mark, lockdown 'unlikely'
India
COVID-19: Supreme Court advises Centre, states to impose lockdown
India
Trending Topics