MEA condemns Pakistan PoK 'severe police brutality' after 30+ killed
India
India has called out what it describes as "severe police brutality" in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PoK), where more than 30 protesters were reportedly killed and at least 200 injured.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) labeled the crackdown by Pakistani security forces as unacceptable, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal saying it's a "desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses."
India urges international action on PoK
India is now asking global powers to notice what's happening in PoK and hold Pakistan accountable for alleged human rights abuses.
The MEA emphasized that India has urged the international community to address these violations in PoK.