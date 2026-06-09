MEA condemns Pakistan PoK 'severe police brutality' after 30+ killed India Jun 09, 2026

India has called out what it describes as "severe police brutality" in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PoK), where more than 30 protesters were reportedly killed and at least 200 injured.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) labeled the crackdown by Pakistani security forces as unacceptable, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal saying it's a "desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses."