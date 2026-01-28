Medaram Jatara 2026 goes digital for devotees India Jan 28, 2026

Heading to the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara this year?

The Mulugu district team just made things way easier with new digital tools—a MyMedaram app, a dedicated website (medaramjathara2026.com), and a WhatsApp chatbot.

These services are set up for over 1 crore visitors flocking to Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary from January 28-31.