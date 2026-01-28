Medaram Jatara 2026 goes digital for devotees
Heading to the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara this year?
The Mulugu district team just made things way easier with new digital tools—a MyMedaram app, a dedicated website (medaramjathara2026.com), and a WhatsApp chatbot.
These services are set up for over 1 crore visitors flocking to Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary from January 28-31.
What can you do with these platforms?
You'll get real-time updates on traffic, parking spots, route maps, medical camps, water points, toilets.
Lost your group or need help? There's support for missing persons and quick grievance redressal too.
All three platforms work together to keep things smooth and safe.
Big upgrades at the festival grounds
The state's investing ₹251 crore in new infrastructure—₹101 crore just for expanding the goddess' pedestal!
The iconic Gaddela complex is being rebuilt with thousands of granite Adivasi sculptures and a massive welcome arch that's designed to last centuries.