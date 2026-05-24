Medical student Abhay Suresh Belkoni found begging in Mumbai
India
Abhay Suresh Belkoni, a 25-year-old medical student from Nanded, was found begging on Mumbai's streets after being missing for nearly seven weeks.
He disappeared on April 4 while traveling to Jalgaon, losing his phone and all his belongings along the way.
With no ID or money and struggling with mental health issues, he ended up stranded until police spotted him during an anti-begging drive.
Belkoni reunited with father May 16
Belkoni managed to call his family once from a railway vendor's phone on April 6, but the call dropped and they heard nothing more.
After weeks of worry, they filed a missing-person report on May 16.
Once police confirmed his identity, he was reunited with his father the same day, a relief for everyone after such a long ordeal.