Medical student Abhay Suresh Belkoni found begging in Mumbai India May 24, 2026

Abhay Suresh Belkoni, a 25-year-old medical student from Nanded, was found begging on Mumbai's streets after being missing for nearly seven weeks.

He disappeared on April 4 while traveling to Jalgaon, losing his phone and all his belongings along the way.

With no ID or money and struggling with mental health issues, he ended up stranded until police spotted him during an anti-begging drive.