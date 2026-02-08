Meerut cop goes missing a day before wedding, family blames
India
A 25-year-old woman constable from Meerut disappeared a day before her wedding, with her family claiming she was abducted in her native Akbarpur Sadan village late on Saturday night.
Her father accused Ankit Thakur, who has a criminal background, but police say early evidence suggests she may have left willingly with him.
The situation has left both families worried and searching for answers.
Police tracking her phone location as investigation continues
Police have set up three teams to find the constable and Thakur, checking phone records that show they'd been in touch earlier.
The constable's father says Thakur allegedly abducted his daughter and that her life was in danger.
For now, police are tracking her phone location as the investigation continues.