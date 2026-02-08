Meerut cop goes missing a day before wedding, family blames India Feb 08, 2026

A 25-year-old woman constable from Meerut disappeared a day before her wedding, with her family claiming she was abducted in her native Akbarpur Sadan village late on Saturday night.

Her father accused Ankit Thakur, who has a criminal background, but police say early evidence suggests she may have left willingly with him.

The situation has left both families worried and searching for answers.