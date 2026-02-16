Meerut's metro trains can run at 135km/h: Know more
Meerut is about to launch India's fastest metro soon, with PM Modi doing the honors.
These new trains can zip up to 135km/h (and run daily at 120km/h)—so, getting across town just got a major upgrade.
Trains, stations loaded with features
The corridor covers around 23km (reported variously as 21-25km) between Meerut and Modipuram in about 30 minutes, with about 12-13 stations (including underground and elevated ones).
The colorful three-coach trains are loaded with features: AC, USB ports, luggage racks, dynamic route maps, CCTV, and even wheelchair spaces.
Stations come with elevators and accessibility features.