Meerut's metro trains can run at 135km/h: Know more

Trains, stations loaded with features

The corridor covers around 23km (reported variously as 21-25km) between Meerut and Modipuram in about 30 minutes, with about 12-13 stations (including underground and elevated ones).

The colorful three-coach trains are loaded with features: AC, USB ports, luggage racks, dynamic route maps, CCTV, and even wheelchair spaces.

Stations come with elevators and accessibility features.