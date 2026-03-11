Meghalaya CM Sangma stays at home amid unrest
India
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has chosen to stay in his Tura home even after security teams warned him about possible attacks amid ongoing unrest in Garo Hills.
Intelligence reports suggested some groups were planning to target his house and family, but Sangma said he isn't afraid and is putting his trust in God.
Sangma appeals for peace, dialogue
The violence began over Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHACD) nomination disputes between tribal and non-tribal groups, leading to two deaths and damage to property.
Sangma condemned the unrest, urging everyone to talk things out peacefully and respect community values.
The government postponed the upcoming elections in view of the violence.
