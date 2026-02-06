Meghalaya coal mine blast: 17 bodies identified, returned to families
India
An illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills exploded on February 5, causing a collapse and fire that killed at least 25 people.
Most victims were migrant workers, and by late Friday evening, 17 bodies had been identified and returned to their families.
Rescue teams battling tough conditions to reach trapped workers
Rescue teams are battling tough conditions—unstable mine walls, toxic gasses, remote location—to reach up to 50 workers still feared trapped.
Police have arrested two individuals as the investigation continues.
The Chief Minister has promised strict action, and the Prime Minister announced compensation for victims' families.