Meghalaya: Curfew in Garo Hills partially relaxed after 3 days

Army, RAF deployed; mobile internet suspended

The violence led to arson attacks, looting, and vandalism in Tura, forcing authorities to deploy the army, Rapid Action Force, and police for safety.

Mobile internet services were suspended across five Garo Hills districts; a 48-hour suspension was ordered in West Garo Hills starting March 10.

Because of the turmoil, both the GHADC elections (originally set for April 10) and Class 12 (HSSLC) exams scheduled in West Garo Hills were postponed and will be rescheduled, though nominations are still open until March 16.

For students and locals alike, life has been put on pause as everyone waits for things to calm down.