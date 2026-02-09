Meghalaya illegal mining blast: 28 dead, CM calls for inquiry
A tragic blast at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills has now claimed 28 lives, with the latest victim passing away in hospital.
The explosion happened in Mynsngat village's Thangsku area, once again putting a spotlight on the serious risks of unregulated mining.
CM Sangma demands judicial probe
Following the disaster, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has called for a judicial inquiry to find out what went wrong and who's responsible.
Top district officials have already spoken before the High Court, which is pressing for answers on how illegal mining is being tackled.
Eight more people are still recovering in hospitals—a tough reminder of why safer practices are needed.