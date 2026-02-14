Meghalaya mine blast: Man thought dead shows up post-cremations India Feb 14, 2026

A man from Assam, thought to have died in a deadly mine blast in Meghalaya, stunned everyone by showing up at his own post-cremation rituals—days after his family had already performed his last rites.

The February 5 explosion at an illegal coal mine killed 31 workers and exposed big gaps in how victims are identified during chaotic rescues.