Meghalaya mine blast: Man thought dead shows up post-cremations
A man from Assam, thought to have died in a deadly mine blast in Meghalaya, stunned everyone by showing up at his own post-cremation rituals—days after his family had already performed his last rites.
The February 5 explosion at an illegal coal mine killed 31 workers and exposed big gaps in how victims are identified during chaotic rescues.
How such a mistake could happen
After the blast, Sinha's family identified a body as his and held a funeral.
But when Sinha walked back into the village, grief turned instantly to relief—and authorities started asking how such a mistake could happen.
The confusion highlights just how tough it is to keep track of people during disaster response.
Illegal mines are still running
Despite a ban, illegal mines are still running.
Four arrests have been made and a special investigation team is digging into what went wrong.
Authorities have announced compensation for victims' families—but the bigger questions about safety and enforcement are far from settled.