Home / News / India News / Mehbooba Mufti denied passport over 'national security' concerns
India

Mehbooba Mufti denied passport over 'national security' concerns

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Mar 29, 2021, 03:30 pm
Mehbooba Mufti denied passport over 'national security' concerns

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said that she was denied a passport and termed a "threat to the nation" on the basis of a report by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Criminal Investigative Department (CID).

She also posted the letter of the Regional Passport Officer, Srinagar, on her Twitter account.

Here are more details on this.

In this article
'This is the level of normalcy in Kashmir' Mufti had applied for passport last December Here is Mufti's tweet Mufti was placed under detention in August 2019 Mufti being investigated by ED in money laundering case

Details

'This is the level of normalcy in Kashmir'

"Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID's report citing it as detrimental to the security of India (sic)," Mufti tweeted this afternoon.

"This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since Aug 2019 that an ex Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation (sic)," she added.

Information

Mufti had applied for passport last December

According to the letter attached by Mufti, she had applied for a passport in December last year. The application had been forwarded for police verification, but a negative report was received.

Twitter Post

Here is Mufti's tweet

Details

Mufti was placed under detention in August 2019

Mufti, along with many prominent political leaders of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was placed under detention in August 2019, as the central government scrapped its special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories - 1) Jammu and Kashmir and 2) Ladakh.

The 61-year-old leader was released in October last year.

Probe

Mufti being investigated by ED in money laundering case

Mufti is also currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

In fact, she was questioned by ED officials for hours last week.

The People's Democratic Party leader has, however, alleged that she is being targeted for dissenting and the government is misusing the central probe agencies like the ED.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Sharad Pawar unwell, will undergo surgery on Wednesday: NCP
Latest News
Piyush Goyal says BJP will implement CAA in Kerala
Politics
Life insurers spend Rs. 2,000 crore on COVID-19 death claims
Business
Ghee is equally good for your skin and hair too!
Lifestyle
Manoj Bajpayee confirms 'The Family Man 2' summer premiere
Entertainment
England tour of India 2021: Here are the key stats
Sports
Latest India News
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 12 million with 68K+ new cases
India
#MannkiBaat: Modi suggests adopting farming alternatives to increase income
India
UP: Fire breaks out at Kanpur hospital; all patients evacuated
India
Night curfew in Maharashtra from today; check details here
India
Why India's second COVID-19 wave may be worst than first
India
Trending Topics