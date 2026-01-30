Mimi Chakraborty harassment case: Organizer arrested after police scuffle
Actor and former MP Mimi Chakraborty says she was harassed and publicly humiliated by event organizer Tanay Shastri during a cultural show in Bongaon.
According to her, Shastri interrupted her performance, made rude comments, and treated her differently when she declined his invitation to stay at his house.
What's happening now?
Police arrested Shastri and two others after they allegedly blocked officers at his home, leading to a scuffle.
The organizers have pushed back, claiming Mimi arrived late and that her security team misbehaved.
Police are still investigating the complaint.
Meanwhile, Mimi has publicly described the incident on X and filed a written complaint with the police, but has not yet commented on the arrests as she promotes her latest film.
The case is getting plenty of attention because of her celebrity status.