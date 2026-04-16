Ministry of External Affairs briefs parliamentary panel on Iran tensions India Apr 16, 2026

India's Ministry of External Affairs just gave the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs a detailed update on the situation in Iran, especially with rising tensions in the Gulf.

The meeting, chaired by Shashi Tharoor, focused on possible disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tharoor called it a "very good" session, with the foreign secretary answering big questions from committee members.