Ministry of External Affairs briefs parliamentary panel on Iran tensions
India
India's Ministry of External Affairs just gave the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs a detailed update on the situation in Iran, especially with rising tensions in the Gulf.
The meeting, chaired by Shashi Tharoor, focused on possible disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
Tharoor called it a "very good" session, with the foreign secretary answering big questions from committee members.
Parliamentary panel praises diplomats, values briefings
17 committee members attended and took time to praise India's diplomats in Tehran for their dedication and hard work.
The group also talked about India's strategic ties, energy security, and how these briefings help MPs ask sharper questions and be constructive in their criticisms and challenges.