Minor girl sexually assaulted by relative in Andhra Pradesh
In Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, a minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her relative on February 7.
The incident happened after the girl's mother left for her parental home following a family dispute.
Gudivada DSP Dheeraj Vinil shared these details with reporters today.
Accused charged under POCSO Act
After the girl's mother filed a complaint on February 14, police quickly arrested the accused.
He's been charged under laws protecting children from sexual offenses (POCSO Act) and under Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The accused will be produced before court.