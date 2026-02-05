Mirzapur sex scandal: NHRC seeks report on gym regulation

Police offer reward for info on absconding accused

NHRC has asked all states, Union Territories, and sports authorities for updates on gym regulations and victim safety within two weeks.

Seven people—including the alleged mastermind Imran Khan—have been arrested, and five gyms have been sealed.

Forensic teams found more than 30 incriminating photos, videos, and chats, while police are offering a ₹25,000 reward for info on one absconding accused.

The NHRC's move is seen as an important step toward justice for the survivors.