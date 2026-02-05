Mirzapur sex scandal: NHRC seeks report on gym regulation
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has stepped in after a complaint revealed that over 50 young women were allegedly sexually exploited and forced into religious conversion at several gyms in Mirzapur.
Victims were reportedly blackmailed using AI-generated or morphed obscene images and videos.
Police offer reward for info on absconding accused
NHRC has asked all states, Union Territories, and sports authorities for updates on gym regulations and victim safety within two weeks.
Seven people—including the alleged mastermind Imran Khan—have been arrested, and five gyms have been sealed.
Forensic teams found more than 30 incriminating photos, videos, and chats, while police are offering a ₹25,000 reward for info on one absconding accused.
The NHRC's move is seen as an important step toward justice for the survivors.