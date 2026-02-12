Missing videos in Sonam Wangchuk's detention case raise questions
India
The Supreme Court has questioned the government about four missing videos used as evidence to detain climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act.
While officials insist all 23 videos were shared, the court wants clarity on whether Wangchuk actually received them.
Wangchuk's legal battle
Wangchuk, jailed since September after a protest in Ladakh turned violent, says he didn't get access to four key videos.
His legal team is challenging his detention and arguing for transparency.
Hearings are pending, as debates continue over both the missing footage and remarks made about his activism.