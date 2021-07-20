Home / News / India News / Mizoram: Highest daily cases reported, over 150 children COVID-19 positive
Mizoram: Highest daily cases reported, over 150 children COVID-19 positive

Nikita Gupta
Mizoram reported 807 COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday

Mizoram on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases as 807 people tested positive, taking the tally to 28,295, a health department official said. More than 150 children were among the newly-infected people, he further added. The state, one of the seven sisters, also reported three more deaths, which pushed the toll to 125.

Mizoram recorded a positivity rate of 10.85 percent

Of the fresh infections reported today, 234 cases were confirmed at the RT-PCR laboratory in Zoram Medical College (ZMC), while 510 cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Tests and the rest of the 63 cases were detected through TrueNat tests. The positivity rate was 10.85 percent as the new cases were detected after testing 7,436 samples.

537 patients found to be COVID-19 positive during contact tracing

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 550, followed by Lunglei (103), Kolasib (56), Lawngtlai (27), Mamit (23), and Champhai (20). Thirteen of the new patients have travel history, while 537 patients were found to be COVID-19 positive during contact tracing, the official said. It is yet to be ascertained how the remaining 257 patients were infected, he added.

Mizoram has a recovery rate of 76.64 percent

Of the new patients, 443 have symptoms. There are 6,482 active cases in the state at present, while 21,688 people have recovered, including 325 on Monday, the official said. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 76.64 percent. Mizoram has administered 7,52,356 COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. While 6,14,394 people have received their first dose, 1,37,962 have been fully vaccinated.

