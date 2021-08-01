Mizoram to 'relook' FIR against Assam CM after inter-state violence

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 03:03 pm

Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said he and CM Zoramthanga were unaware of the FIR.

After the Mizoram Police named Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in an FIR related to an inter-state border row, the Mizoram government Sunday said that it will review the case. Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said he and CM Zoramthanga were not aware of the FIR registered against Sarma. "CM has told me to relook. I will talk to the officers," Chuaungo said.

Details

Mizoram Police named Sarma, other top officials in FIR

The Mizoram Police Friday filed a case against Sarma and six top Assam officials on charges of attempt to murder and assault after violent clashes erupted on the Assam-Mizoram border on July 26. The FIR, filed at the Vairengte Police Station in the Kolasib district of Mizoram, also named an Assam Inspector General, a Deputy Inspector General, and a Superintendent of Police.

Assam CM

Sarma demands probe by 'neutral agency'

Sarma has expressed his willingness to join the investigation, provided any probe is led by a "neutral agency." Sarma tweeted Saturday, "Will be very happy to join in any investigation. But why the case is not being handed over to a neutral agency, especially when the place of occurrence is well within the constitutional territory of Assam? Have already conveyed this to @ZoramthangaCM ji"

Developments

Assam summoned Mizoram Police officials, Rajya Sabha MP

Earlier, the Assam Police had summoned six officials of Mizoram's Kolasib district over the border skirmish that killed six Assam Police personnel, including a Deputy Commissioner, a Superintendent of Police, and an Additional Superintendent of Police. An Assam Police team was also sent to Delhi to serve summons to Mizoram's Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlavena for questioning over his "threatening statements" on the matter.

Information

Assam urges people not to visit Mizoram

The Assam government issued a travel advisory Thursday urging people to not visit Mizoram. It said, "Given the critical prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted."

Recent news

All-party delegation of Assam Assembly visited disputed area

Meanwhile, an all-party delegation of Assam Legislative Assembly led by Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and Deputy Speaker Numal Momin visited the disputed Lailapur area where the deadly violence took place on July 26. Separately, the Mizoram Boundary Committee under the chairmanship of Deputy CM Pu Tawnluia passed a resolution that Mizoram's northern side will follow the 1987 boundary demarcation.

Context

Assam-Mizoram border dispute worsened in June

Mizoram was carved out of Assam in 1972. The dispute over the Assam-Mizoram border stems from a disagreement over two dates of demarcations. While Mizoram's perception of demarcation is based on an 1875 notification, Assam goes by a 1933 notification that demarcated Mizoram and Manipur. Tensions along the border escalated after six Assam cops and a civilian died in a clash last Monday.