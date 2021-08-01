Home / News / India News / Mizoram to 'relook' FIR against Assam CM after inter-state violence
India

Mizoram to 'relook' FIR against Assam CM after inter-state violence

Written by
Pratyush Kotoky
Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 03:03 pm
Mizoram to 'relook' FIR against Assam CM after inter-state violence
Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said he and CM Zoramthanga were unaware of the FIR.

After the Mizoram Police named Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in an FIR related to an inter-state border row, the Mizoram government Sunday said that it will review the case. Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said he and CM Zoramthanga were not aware of the FIR registered against Sarma. "CM has told me to relook. I will talk to the officers," Chuaungo said.

In this article
Details

Mizoram Police named Sarma, other top officials in FIR

The Mizoram Police Friday filed a case against Sarma and six top Assam officials on charges of attempt to murder and assault after violent clashes erupted on the Assam-Mizoram border on July 26. The FIR, filed at the Vairengte Police Station in the Kolasib district of Mizoram, also named an Assam Inspector General, a Deputy Inspector General, and a Superintendent of Police.

Assam CM

Sarma demands probe by 'neutral agency'

Sarma has expressed his willingness to join the investigation, provided any probe is led by a "neutral agency." Sarma tweeted Saturday, "Will be very happy to join in any investigation. But why the case is not being handed over to a neutral agency, especially when the place of occurrence is well within the constitutional territory of Assam? Have already conveyed this to @ZoramthangaCM ji"

Developments

Assam summoned Mizoram Police officials, Rajya Sabha MP

Earlier, the Assam Police had summoned six officials of Mizoram's Kolasib district over the border skirmish that killed six Assam Police personnel, including a Deputy Commissioner, a Superintendent of Police, and an Additional Superintendent of Police. An Assam Police team was also sent to Delhi to serve summons to Mizoram's Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlavena for questioning over his "threatening statements" on the matter.

Information

Assam urges people not to visit Mizoram

The Assam government issued a travel advisory Thursday urging people to not visit Mizoram. It said, "Given the critical prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted."

Recent news

All-party delegation of Assam Assembly visited disputed area

Meanwhile, an all-party delegation of Assam Legislative Assembly led by Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and Deputy Speaker Numal Momin visited the disputed Lailapur area where the deadly violence took place on July 26. Separately, the Mizoram Boundary Committee under the chairmanship of Deputy CM Pu Tawnluia passed a resolution that Mizoram's northern side will follow the 1987 boundary demarcation.

Context

Assam-Mizoram border dispute worsened in June

Mizoram was carved out of Assam in 1972. The dispute over the Assam-Mizoram border stems from a disagreement over two dates of demarcations. While Mizoram's perception of demarcation is based on an 1875 notification, Assam goes by a 1933 notification that demarcated Mizoram and Manipur. Tensions along the border escalated after six Assam cops and a civilian died in a clash last Monday.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Coronavirus: India reports over 40K cases for 5th straight day

Latest News

Over 6,000 bookings for the SKODA KUSHAQ SUV in India

Auto

I played with the help of medications during Olympics: Djokovic

Sports

'Dosti': First song from Ram Charan-Jr. NTR's 'RRR' celebrates friendship

Entertainment

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback previewed in spy images

Auto

Apple boots 'Tinder for anti-vaxxers' off the App Store

Technology

Latest India News

Coronavirus: India reports over 40K cases for 5th straight day

India

Coronavirus: India's 7-day average COVID-19 cases cross 40,000

India

Heavy rains in Rajasthan inundate roads, wash out rail tracks

India

Huge section of Delhi road caves in near IIT

India

NIA raids in J&K after air base blast, terror case

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Mizoram News

Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Both states' officials, including Assam CM, booked

India

Assam issues advisory against traveling to Mizoram citing safety threat

India

7-member Congress committee to assess Assam-Mizoram border violence

Politics

6 cops killed in Assam-Mizoram border violence; Centre's intervention sought

India

Mizoram: Highest daily cases reported, over 150 children COVID-19 positive

India
Trending Topics