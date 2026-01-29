Mob attack on couple in UP sparks police probe
India
In Saharanpur's Badheli village, a married man and his partner were attacked by a mob after villagers found out about their relationship.
The man was beaten with shoes and sticks, while women slapped his companion.
Despite his pleas for help, older villagers just watched, as seen in videos that have now gone viral.
Police step in, investigation ongoing
After the incident, both sides filed complaints and police launched an investigation using video evidence.
The couple was reportedly pressured to refer to each other as "brother and sister" during a village meeting and the man was let off with a "warning" not to return to the village.
Police say legal action is underway as they look into what happened.