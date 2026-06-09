Moderate rain due Tuesday, cooling expected Wednesday across Tamil Nadu

Southwest monsoon may bring heavy rain

The Southwest monsoon is rolling in and could bring heavy rain to spots like Nilgiris and Theni, along with gusty winds up to 50km per hour.

Evening thundershowers are also expected across north Tamil Nadu.

RMC Director V.R. Durai explained that strong westerly winds and a late sea breeze have kept coastal areas hot and sticky, especially tough for city folks dealing with the heat island effect, but relief should arrive by June 11 as the monsoon settles in.