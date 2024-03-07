Next Article

Modi in Srinagar today, 1st visit since Article 370's abrogation

Modi in Srinagar today, 1st visit since Article 370's abrogation

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:53 am Mar 07, 202410:53 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting and launch multiple development projects worth over Rs. 6,400 crore on Thursday in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). During his first visit to Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi will also attend the "Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir" program at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In August 2019, the Modi government revoked Article 370, and J&K was divided into the union territories of J&K and Ladakh under the president's rule. In December 2023, the Supreme Court (SC) also upheld the constitutional validity of the government's decision, calling Article 370 an "interim arrangement due to war conditions in the former state." PM Modi's visit also takes on a political dimension, with the Lok Sabha elections approaching and opposition parties seeking an announcement on J&K's assembly polls.

Project details

Tourism projects under 'Swadesh Darshan' and 'PRASHAD' schemes

An official release said PM Modi will launch nationwide projects for the tourism sector worth over Rs. 1,400 crore under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) and "Swadesh Darshan" schemes. He will also unveil the "Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Tourist Destination Poll" and the "Chalo India Global Diaspora" campaign. Furthermore, he will announce the tourist destinations picked under the Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) scheme.

HADP's launch

Launch of holistic agriculture development programme

Moreover, the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) will be introduced to provide skill-development training to approximately 2.5 lakh farmers through a dedicated "Daksh Kisan" portal. The program will establish around 2,000 "Kisan Khidmat Ghars" and implement robust value chains. Additionally, the prime minister will distribute appointment letters to roughly 1,000 newly hired government employees in the union territory.

More projects

Modi to unveil projects to develop tourist, pilgrimage sites

PM Modi will also launch 43 projects to aid the development of a wide range of tourist and pilgrimage sites nationwide. "The campaign is being launched based on the clarion call of the prime minister, wherein he requested Indian diaspora members to encourage at least five non-Indian friends to travel to India," the release stated. "With more than three crore overseas Indians, the Indian diaspora can serve as a powerful catalyst for Indian tourism, acting as cultural ambassadors," it added.