CBSE Class XII board examinations canceled due to COVID-19

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 07:55 pm

The central government on Tuesday decided to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII board examinations. The decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the possibility of conducting the examination amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Originally, the exams were scheduled to be held between May-June, but they had to be postponed.

Details

Students will be given option to take exams

An official statement said that the Class XII examinations have been canceled in view of the "uncertain conditions due to COVID-19." The CBSE will take steps to compile results of Class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. Students who still wish to take the exams will be allowed to do so when the situation becomes conducive.