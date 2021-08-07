Home / News / India News / Modi to hold 3-day meet to plan remaining 3 years
India

Modi to hold 3-day meet to plan remaining 3 years

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Aug 07, 2021, 11:04 am
Modi to hold 3-day meet to plan remaining 3 years
PM Modi will hold a meeting with his Ministers next week to plan for the coming three years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a key three-day meeting with his council of Ministers to plan for the remaining three years of his government's term, sources in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) told the media. The decision comes as the government looks to counter immense criticism over its handling of COVID-19, the ongoing farmers' protest, and other issues.

In this article
Details

Meeting from Tuesday in the Parliament annexe

The meeting will take place starting Tuesday after 6 pm in the Parliament annexe to chalk out a course for the coming three years, BJP sources told NDTV and News18. Work of all the Ministers done over the last month will be reviewed and fresh targets will be discussed. The Ministers will also be briefed about the expectations from them, sources said.

Context

Government facing mounting criticism over several issues

The BJP government, for the first time since coming to power in 2014, has been facing mounting criticism from the Opposition and the public. It has been accused of mismanaging India's second wave of the coronavirus, and ignoring the demands and protests of thousands of farmers. More recently, reports suggested the government used a sophisticated spyware to hack mobile phones of journalists and rivals.

Information

Parliament Session marred by Opposition protests

In fact, the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, which began on July 19, has been marred by Opposition protests over these issues. Leaders from Opposition parties have been calling for discussions on the farmers' issue and the snooping scandal, but the government hasn't budged.

Polls

7 states will go to polls next year

The meeting holds further significance as seven states will conduct elections next year and the national polls are due in 2024. The government had just last month dropped several top Ministers and inducted new faces into the Cabinet. Among those who resigned were Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan (replaced by Mansukh Mandaviya) and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (replaced by Ashwini Vaishnaw).

Other details

Rising prices another cause of resentment among public

Besides the coronavirus management and the farmers' protest, there has been a tremendous surge in prices of fuel, cooking oil, cooking gas and other essentials, triggering resentment among the middle-class and poor voters. In the past two years, the government has boasted of two decisions mainly - scrapping Jammu and Kashmir's special status and going ahead with the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
India, China disengage in Gogra after 12th round of talks

Latest News

'Cry Macho' trailer: Clint Eastwood's unexpected journey to Texas

Entertainment

After new policy, J&K finalizes investments worth Rs. 23,000 crore

India

2021 Ducati XDiavel motorbike to be launched in India soon

Auto

Nayanthara's 'Netrikann' raises awareness about Braille through its title font

Entertainment

Bangladesh seal historic series win over Australia: Key stats

Sports

Latest India News

India, China disengage in Gogra after 12th round of talks

India

Parliament adjourned; Opposition leaders join farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar

India

Supreme Court pulls up CBI over Jharkhand judge's death case

India

J&J applies for EUA of COVID-19 vaccine in India

India

Supreme Court rules in favor of Amazon in Future-Reliance case

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Parliament adjourned; Opposition leaders join farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar

India

Parliament protests: PM Modi says Opposition insulting democracy, Constitution

Politics

PM Modi asks MPs to expose Opposition over Parliament ruckus

Politics

Congress, Akali Dal to skip PM's all-party meet on COVID-19

Politics

Narendra Modi News

Indian woman seeks justice in US; alleges dowry-related torture

World

PM Modi, sporting fraternity hail men's hockey team's Olympic success

Sports

Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leaders cycle to Parliament protesting fuel prices

Politics

BJP ally Nitish Kumar demands probe into Pegasus scandal

Politics

#NewsBytesExplainer: What's the e-RUPI system and how does it work?

Business
Trending Topics