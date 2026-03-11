Modi to release ₹18,640cr under PM-KISAN scheme on March 13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to roll out the 22nd installment of the PM-KISAN scheme in Guwahati on March 13, sending over ₹18,640 crore straight into the bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers.
The timing is key, with major state elections just around the corner.
Over 2.15 crore women farmers to benefit in this installment
PM-KISAN gives small and marginal farmers a yearly boost of ₹6,000 (split into three payments), helping them cover essentials like seeds and fertilizers.
With over 2.15 crore women set to receive assistance in the 22nd installment and about ₹4.09 lakh crore disbursed so far; with the 22nd installment the total is expected to exceed ₹4.27 lakh crore, this scheme has become a lifeline for rural families, especially before planting season.
To keep getting payments smoothly, farmers need to complete Aadhaar e-KYC through the website or app.