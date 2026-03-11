Modi to release ₹18,640cr under PM-KISAN scheme on March 13

Over 2.15 crore women farmers to benefit in this installment

PM-KISAN gives small and marginal farmers a yearly boost of ₹6,000 (split into three payments), helping them cover essentials like seeds and fertilizers.

With over 2.15 crore women set to receive assistance in the 22nd installment and about ₹4.09 lakh crore disbursed so far; with the 22nd installment the total is expected to exceed ₹4.27 lakh crore, this scheme has become a lifeline for rural families, especially before planting season.

To keep getting payments smoothly, farmers need to complete Aadhaar e-KYC through the website or app.