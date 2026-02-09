Modi's highway mandate: No more shoddy roads, strict accountability
PM Modi has told the road transport ministry to seriously step up highway quality by May 2026, after lots of complaints about shoddy roads—especially during monsoons.
The plan? Set clear rules for accountability, crack down on underperforming contractors, and keep blacklisted firms out of future projects.
What's in the plan?
Better highways mean safer, smoother travel—something most of us rely on.
Modi's also pushing for stricter checks: no more easy passes for contractors who drag out disputes or slow things down with land issues.
Plus, officials are studying land-acquisition delays and project sequencing concerns raised by industry figures.
With over a thousand highway projects underway (and hundreds due soon), this overhaul could really change how we get around.