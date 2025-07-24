Modi's Maldives visit to bolster ties, announce fresh line of credit India Jul 24, 2025

India is stepping up its support for the Maldives as PM Modi visits on July 25-26, right in time for the country's National Day.

During his trip, Modi is expected to announce a fresh line of credit and help launch new India-backed projects—aimed at boosting the Maldives's economy and upgrading its infrastructure at a tough time.