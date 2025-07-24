Next Article
Modi's Maldives visit to bolster ties, announce fresh line of credit
India is stepping up its support for the Maldives as PM Modi visits on July 25-26, right in time for the country's National Day.
During his trip, Modi is expected to announce a fresh line of credit and help launch new India-backed projects—aimed at boosting the Maldives's economy and upgrading its infrastructure at a tough time.
India has already helped Maldives in various ways
India's financial help isn't new—it recently renewed a $50 million treasury bill and has offered annual, interest-free funds since 2019.
Beyond just money, India has greenlit 56 community projects in the Maldives (14 already finished), focusing on things like schools and healthcare.
This latest move is set to deepen those ties even further.