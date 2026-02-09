Mohan Bhagwat to Salman: 'What you wear, students follow'
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat just called out Salman Khan as a big influence on what young people wear and do.
Speaking at the RSS centenary event in Mumbai, he said, "What Salman Khan wears, college students do the same," highlighting how celebs shape youth culture.
Bhagwat's words on youth's go-to fashion
Bhagwat was talking about how society looks up to trendsetters—people seen as trustworthy achievers who set the tone for what's cool.
He joked about how fashion choices often boil down to "Because he is wearing it," even if no one really knows why.
Salman Khan was right there in the audience, smiling, and was seated alongside filmmaker Subhash Ghai and lyricist Prasoon Joshi.
More about the centenary event
The two-day centenary event, '100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons,' brought together leaders and stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Hema Malini for talks on national unity and society's role beyond politics.
On the work front for Salman
Salman was last seen in Sikandar (2025), and his next film, Battle of Galwan—based on the 2020 border clash—hits theaters April 17.
He stars alongside Chitrangada Singh under director Apoorva Lakhia.