More than 45 million Indians explored secret dating apps

PURE test account received 500+ requests

Apps like PURE, 3Way, and Nymph were easier to access and allowed minimal identity disclosure, so you can create faceless profiles for quick and private chats.

In fact, on PURE, a test account got flooded with over 500 connection requests in just an hour, including many from married folks feeling stuck in their personal lives.

But while these apps make money by locking features behind paywalls, some user reviews mention frustration with glitches and unmet expectations, even as demand for private connections keeps rising.