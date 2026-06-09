More than 45 million Indians explored secret dating apps
More than 45 million Indians have joined or explored "secret" dating apps in the past five years, with a big jump in users just this past year.
These platforms stand out by letting people stay anonymous and explore connections outside traditional relationships: think discreet hookups, open partnerships, and even couples looking for a third partner.
A lot of users are married or seeking something different from the usual dating scene.
PURE test account received 500+ requests
Apps like PURE, 3Way, and Nymph were easier to access and allowed minimal identity disclosure, so you can create faceless profiles for quick and private chats.
In fact, on PURE, a test account got flooded with over 500 connection requests in just an hour, including many from married folks feeling stuck in their personal lives.
But while these apps make money by locking features behind paywalls, some user reviews mention frustration with glitches and unmet expectations, even as demand for private connections keeps rising.