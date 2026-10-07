MoRTH ties FASTag validity to recorded disability percentage for drivers
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) just made life a bit simpler for people with disabilities who drive.
Instead of renewing their FASTags every year, the validity will now be based on the recorded disability percentage in a valid disability certificate, UDID card or other applicable records, with FASTags valid for five years for 70% to 100% disability and three years for 40% to less than 70% disability, so less paperwork and fewer hassles at toll plazas.
FASTags valid 5 and 3 years
If your disability is 70% to 100%, your vehicle's FASTag is good for five years. For those with 40% to under 70% disability, it lasts three years.
Vehicles with exempted FASTags still get toll-free travel but need to display the official tag and stick to highway rules.
It's all about making toll-related procedures smoother and more accessible for eligible Divyangjan/PwD beneficiaries.