MoRTH ties FASTag validity to recorded disability percentage for drivers

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) just made life a bit simpler for people with disabilities who drive.

Instead of renewing their FASTags every year, the validity will now be based on the recorded disability percentage in a valid disability certificate, UDID card or other applicable records, with FASTags valid for five years for 70% to 100% disability and three years for 40% to less than 70% disability, so less paperwork and fewer hassles at toll plazas.