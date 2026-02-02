Mother, 2 kids die by suicide after family dispute

Husband arrested for abetment to suicide

Police say the incident followed a heated argument between Ahila and her husband, Raju Pandurang Jadhav.

After leaving home with her kids, Ahila was later found in a farmer's well along with the children.

Following a complaint from Ahila's sister, police arrested Raju for abetment to suicide, citing frequent quarrels and trust issues as causes of distress.

The investigation is ongoing.