Mother, 2 kids die by suicide after family dispute
India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Pune's Pabal village, where Ahila (also known as Bhagyashree Raju Jadhav), 30, and her two young children—her son, Sarthak, and a four-month-old daughter, Gauri—died by suicide after a family dispute.
The family had moved from Buldhana district for work at a local brick kiln.
Husband arrested for abetment to suicide
Police say the incident followed a heated argument between Ahila and her husband, Raju Pandurang Jadhav.
After leaving home with her kids, Ahila was later found in a farmer's well along with the children.
Following a complaint from Ahila's sister, police arrested Raju for abetment to suicide, citing frequent quarrels and trust issues as causes of distress.
The investigation is ongoing.