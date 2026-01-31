MP: 13-year-old girl gives birth, identifies local resident as accused
A 13-year-old girl from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district gave birth this week after being admitted to hospital with serious health issues.
Doctors discovered she was in advanced pregnancy, and she has identified a local resident as an accused; the incident is believed to have occurred when she returned home during her April vacation.
Accused detained for Juvenile Justice Board hearing
Police were alerted by the hospital and quickly started legal proceedings.
The accused, who was underage at the time but is now 18, has been detained for a Juvenile Justice Board hearing.
Meanwhile, the hostel superintendent has been suspended for not addressing the girl's repeated absences or health concerns.
Authorities say they're handling the case with care for the minor's privacy and rights.