MP: 3 girls die, 6 injured in temple roof collapse

The accident happened during special prayers and prasad distribution. After inviting local girls inside, the old slab—already being dismantled for construction—collapsed, trapping people under debris and leaving the community in shock.

Locals help rescue survivors, police launch investigation

Locals jumped in to help, pulling survivors from the rubble and rushing them to hospital.

Police and district officials quickly arrived on scene.

The Morena SP has promised top medical care for those hurt and launched an investigation into whether safety rules were ignored during the renovation.