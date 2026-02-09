MP: 3 girls die, 6 injured in temple roof collapse
On Monday in Ahrauli village, Morena district, a renovation project at Chamad Mata temple turned tragic when an old roof slab gave way.
Three young girls lost their lives and six others—including a couple—were injured.
The temple was being remodeled with plans for a new dome.
Roof caved in during special prayers
The accident happened during special prayers and prasad distribution.
After inviting local girls inside, the old slab—already being dismantled for construction—collapsed, trapping people under debris and leaving the community in shock.
Locals help rescue survivors, police launch investigation
Locals jumped in to help, pulling survivors from the rubble and rushing them to hospital.
Police and district officials quickly arrived on scene.
The Morena SP has promised top medical care for those hurt and launched an investigation into whether safety rules were ignored during the renovation.