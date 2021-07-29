Home / News / India News / MP crosses 3cr vaccination mark; 100% inoculation soon, says CM
MP crosses 3cr vaccination mark; 100% inoculation soon, says CM

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 03:53 pm
MP crosses 3cr vaccination mark; 100% inoculation soon, says CM
As part of the vaccination drive, 3,00,98,663 doses have so far been administered to citizens in MP

Over three crore doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered to people in Madhya Pradesh so far as against the eligible population of 5.40 crore, and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed confidence that the state will soon achieve the target of 100 percent inoculation. As part of the vaccination drive, 3,00,98,663 doses have so far been administered to citizens in MP.

5.40 crore people are eligible for vaccination in MP

Out of 3,00,98,663 doses, 2,51,95,270 people have got the first dose while 49,03,393 have received both doses, officials said on Thursday. According to a health official, 5.40 crore people are eligible for a vaccination against COVID-19 in the state.

Record 10,34,384 doses were administered on Wednesday, claims PR department

The MP Public Relations Department claimed the state created a record on Wednesday by administering 10,34,384 doses to people in one day, which it said was the highest in the country. "Because of the people's awareness and willingness to defeat corona, the state will soon achieve the target of 100 percent vaccination," Chouhan said on Wednesday.

Indore is on top with 30,18,551 inoculations, followed by Bhopal

He thanked the people of the state for creating the record of maximum vaccinations in one day in the country. Among the total vaccinations done so far in MP, Indore district, which is the state's industrial hub, is on top with 30,18,551 inoculations, followed by state capital Bhopal with 18,86,239 and Jabalpur with 13,98,640 jabs, officials said.

Indore has surpassed the vaccination target in 60+ category: Official

According to Indore's vaccination officer Dr. Tarun Gupta, 3,10,611 people aged 60 and above have received the first dose so far in the district, against the target set in April of vaccinating 3,01,343 people from the category.

