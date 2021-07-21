Home / News / India News / MP: In-laws booked for forcing woman to drink acid
India

MP: In-laws booked for forcing woman to drink acid

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 04:23 pm
MP: In-laws booked for forcing woman to drink acid
The girl from Gwalior was given acid by her husband due to which her organs were burnt

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the in-laws of a 22-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior who was allegedly made to drink acid for failing to fulfill their dowry demand, a senior official said on Wednesday. The action has come after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal wrote to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In this article
Case

Police added IPC Section 307, 326A in previously registered case

Maliwal wrote to the Chief Minister seeking that the culprits be arrested as soon as possible. "Based on the victim's statement before an executive magistrate in Delhi, the police on Tuesday evening added the IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 326A (causing grievous hurt by use of acid) in the previously registered case of dowry," Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi said.

Information

Victim's mother alleged that the woman had consumed acid

Following the incident on June 28, a case was registered at Dabra Police Station after the victim's mother alleged that the woman had consumed acid after her in-laws demanded dowry. The woman had married a man from Dabra in April this year, the official said.

Arrest

One accused arrested, search on for two others

"After the victim's condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi for further treatment, where she informed the magistrate in the statement that she was made to drink the acid by her husband and in-laws," he said. "One of the accused has been arrested, while a search has been launched for two others," the official added.

Victim

Maliwal also visited the victim in the hospital in Delhi

Earlier on Tuesday, Maliwal informed in a tweet that she had visited the victim in the hospital in Delhi. "The girl from Gwalior was given acid by her husband due to which her organs were burnt. The FIR was filed under smaller provisions and no arrest has been made so far," the DCW chief tweeted.

Action

Maliwal posted a photo of the woman's burnt organs

"We are getting the girl treated in Delhi and have also got her statement recorded in front of SDM. This horrifying photo is being posted with the hope that @ChouhanShivraj ji will get the criminals arrested," Maliwal further tweeted. Replying to the tweet, the office of the Chief Minister informed Maliwal about the action taken by the Gwalior Police.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Centre seeks extension for ex-gratia compensation to COVID-19 victims' kin

Latest News

iPad mini 6 to feature A15 processor, magnetic Smart Connector

Technology

Ferrari SF90 Stradale sets new lap record at Indianapolis

Auto

'Pinch-2' episode one review: Salman Khan's controversies remain untouched, again

Entertainment

Decoding the records Cristiano Ronaldo can script in 2021-22 season

Sports

Professor jailed for derogatory comments against Smriti Irani on Facebook

India

Latest India News

Opposition fires back at Centre over 'no oxygen death' comment

India

Centre seeks extension for ex-gratia compensation to COVID-19 victims' kin

India

'Kisan Parliament': Farmers to protest at Jantar Mantar from tomorrow

India

Coronavirus: India adds 4,000 more deaths as Maharashtra clears backlog

India

'No room for complacency': Centre issues 7-point advisory after serosurvey

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Madhya Pradesh News

MP: Four cops suspended after video shows them consuming liquor

India

MP: Inter-state fake currency racket busted; four held

India

Indore records single COVID-19 case; a first in 16 months

India

MP well collapse: Three bodies retrieved; search operation on

India

MP to reopen schools from July 26 with 50% capacity

India
Trending Topics